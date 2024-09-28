Who was Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah chief killed in Israel strike on Lebanon? 5 things to know about him

On Saturday, the Israeli military claimed the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Hezbollah, as a result of an airstrike conducted on Friday. The attack was aimed at what Israel identified as the central headquarters of the Iran-backed militant group located near Beirut.

Here are 5 things to know about him:

Hezbollah’s Longtime Leader: Hassan Nasrallah, born in 1960, became the leader of Hezbollah in 1992 after the assassination of Sayyed Abbas Musawi. He led the organization through multiple conflicts with Israel and played a crucial role in shaping Hezbollah as one of Israel’s key adversaries. Nasrallah was closely aligned with Iran and helped build Hezbollah’s military strength, receiving support from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Origins and Rise in Hezbollah: Nasrallah came from a poor Shiite family in Beirut. He initially joined the Amal movement before helping co-found Hezbollah in 1982. Hezbollah was established with the assistance of Iran to resist the Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Under Nasrallah’s leadership, the group transformed into a powerful political and military force, representing Iranian interests in Lebanon and beyond. Iconic Status in the Arab World: After Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon in 2000, Nasrallah became an iconic figure across the Arab world. His leadership during the 34-day conflict with Israel in 2006 further boosted his image, as Hezbollah fought Israel to a stalemate. Hezbollah’s media outlets, including its satellite TV station, amplified Nasrallah’s messages and his growing prominence. Role in the Syrian Civil War: Despite his initial popularity, Nasrallah’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the Syrian Civil War hurt Hezbollah’s standing among many Arab nations. Hezbollah’s involvement in the conflict on Assad’s side, alongside Iranian and Russian forces, allowed Assad to maintain power, but it alienated much of the Arab world, which largely rejected Assad’s regime. Involvement in the Israel-Hamas War: In the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Hezbollah, under Nasrallah’s command, has launched attacks on Israeli military positions, aligning itself with Hamas in support of Gaza. Nasrallah issued multiple threats to Israel, claiming Hezbollah’s operations diverted Israeli attention from Hamas in Gaza. He vowed that Hezbollah would continue its attacks until a cease-fire is reached in Gaza.

Nasrallah’s death in a targeted Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut marks a significant turning point in the conflict, as Israel continues to focus on neutralizing Hezbollah leadership.

(With inputs from Associated Press, Reuters)