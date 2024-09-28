Punjab police know ‘treatment’ for individuals like Gandapur: Uzma Bukhari

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has stated that the Punjab police know about the ‘treatment’ for individuals like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Addressing a press conference with Khawaja Imran Nazir at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) in Lahore, the Punjab minister said that police will ensure the K-P chief minister is taught a lesson, adding that any attempt to destabilise the province will not be tolerated.

Bukhari said that the concerns raised earlier had now materialised, as Gandapur was reportedly using government resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including ambulances, jammers, and cranes, while entering Punjab.

She questioned whether such preparations were for a public gathering or an attack on the province.

According to Bukhari, Gandapur is bringing armed groups to Rawalpindi, which has been confirmed by the authorities.

Alongside armed police forces, he is allegedly accompanied by his own private security.

Bukhari said that law and order prevail in Punjab, and the use of force or violence would not be tolerated under the guise of democracy.

She questioned calls from the judiciary to allow political rallies, asking whether rallies should be conducted in this manner.

Bukhari further accused Gandapur and his group of seeking violence and stated that previous political maneuvers involving casualties would not be repeated.

She reiterated that Punjab police are well-equipped to handle individuals like Gandapur and prevent any hostile actions in the province.

Additionally, Bukhari questioned why the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be sacrificed while Imran Khan’s children enjoy a luxurious life abroad.

She urged mothers in K-P to ensure their children pursue education instead of being used as fuel for violence and terrorism.

In a separate press conference earlier, Bukhari questioned the use of weapons by political parties during rallies.

She criticised the K-P Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, for carrying an AK-47, stating that a political leader should focus on resolving public issues rather than inciting violence.

Bukhari warned that if Gandapur attempted to bring arms to Punjab, strict action would be taken.

She also expressed concerns over the worsening situation in K-P, accusing the province of using its resources to launch attacks on Punjab. Bukhari hinted at possible unrest in Rawalpindi, where Section 144 has been imposed, and stated that Gandapur was attempting to create chaos in the city by bringing heavy machinery and fire brigades.

However, she assured that authorities would not allow the situation to deteriorate.

Bukhari concluded by condemning the actions of a few troublemakers, who, she claimed, disrupt national progress whenever Pakistan is on the path to development.

She noted that recent protests during the Prime Minister’s speech were another example of such attempts to create unrest, even as the country moves towards economic stability following an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier today, Chief Minister of Khyber-pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated that they will overcome every obstacle to reach Rawalpindi.

He asserted that they are ready to face everything and challenged the Punjab government, saying, “Do whatever you can; we are not afraid.”

He stated that the Punjab government should do its job, and they are ready to face any challenge. “Whatever the Punjab government can do, let it do; we are not afraid.”

Meanwhile the Rawalpindi administration has completely sealed off the city by placing containers ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest at Liaquat Bagh.

No traffic can enter the city, causing difficulties for residents due to the blocked routes. Thousands of police officers have been deployed at various locations.

Additionally, the law enforcement agencies have a heavy presence in the city. Liaquat Bagh has been entirely sealed off, and Section 144 has been imposed throughout the city, prohibiting any gatherings, protests, or display of weapons. Meanwhile, the metro bus service has also been partially suspended.

In response to the planned protests in Rawalpindi, the local police have abruptly cancelled leave for officers and personnel, recalling those on holiday to duty. Officers who fail to report back to their posts face termination.

To maintain law and order, authorities have imposed Section 144 across the division from September 28 to 29, prohibiting gatherings, political rallies and the display of weapons. PTI has called for protests on September 29 at various locations, including Liaquat Bagh.

Since last night, police have initiated a series of raids and door-to-door searches to apprehend PTI leaders and active supporters to keep them away from the protests.