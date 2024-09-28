Prince William makes major decision over Harry’s Royal role before UK visit

Prince William, after years of estrangement from his younger brother Prince Harry, has reportedly reached a decision regarding Harry’s role within the royal family. According to insiders, William has not spoken to Harry for two years and remains deeply upset by the revelations in Harry’s memoir Spare and his public criticism of the royal family, particularly alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry, who is set to visit the UK shortly, had apparently expressed hopes of resuming a partial role in the royal family. His decision to step down from his senior royal duties four years ago left a significant gap, but it seems his desire to return may not be warmly received by the future king.

Sources from the palace reveal that despite King Charles’ more lenient approach, William is resolute in his stance. “William believes Harry lacks the necessary judgment to even manage a reduced role within the Firm,” one insider shared with In Touch Weekly. “He views his brother as lacking awareness and continues to follow misguided advice.”

William is also reportedly dismayed by Harry’s choices, particularly his perceived susceptibility to manipulation by Meghan Markle. The same source explained that William questions why Harry would sever ties with his family and abandon the opportunities royal life afforded him and Meghan to support their humanitarian causes. “It’s clear to William that Harry doesn’t grasp the full extent of the damage he’s caused,” the insider remarked.

This development unfolds just days before Prince Harry’s scheduled return to the UK, where he will attend the WellChild Awards, an event he has been involved with for the past 16 years.