Prince Harry swears and screams during US TV appearance | Watch

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon during his solo trip to New York. The Duke of Sussex, 40, took part in a humorous horror-themed maze inspired by Fallon’s nightmares, where he was seen screaming and swearing in good spirits.

In a humorous twist, an actress playing a zombie failed to recognize the royal, later asking a colleague, “Who was that?” after Harry passed by. The light-hearted skit, which aired on NBC and lasted nearly three minutes, also saw Harry joking that one of the actors resembled his friend, Canadian singer Michael Bublé.

While the segment provided some comic relief, Harry’s trip to New York has primarily focused on more serious matters. He has been promoting important causes, including speaking at an event for the Halo Trust, a landmine charity close to his late mother, Princess Diana. The duke also took the opportunity to reflect on what ‘gives him hope’ and honored his mother’s legacy in his discussions about mental health.