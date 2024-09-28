Prince Harry and Meghan get ‘professional separation’ after setbacks in joint ventures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly shifted towards a professional separation following challenges in their collaborative efforts as a couple. After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the United States with aspirations of becoming a powerful duo in both media and philanthropy. However, their joint ventures have faced hurdles, including being dropped by Spotify and public backlash for their ongoing criticism of the Royal Family.

Over the past year, the couple has strategically distanced their work, with Prince Harry increasingly taking on solo engagements. Although the Sussexes initially signed a lucrative deal with Netflix as a team, they are now developing separate projects for the streaming giant. Their debut docuseries Harry & Meghan was a massive hit in 2022, breaking several Netflix records. Yet, despite its success, the pair has not released another joint project since.

In 2023, Harry premiered Heart of Invictus, a solo project that failed to match the widespread success of their earlier documentary. According to a source cited by the Mail, the couple will continue to engage in some charitable activities together and participate in international trips, but their professional pursuits will largely remain separate. Earlier this year, the couple toured Nigeria and Colombia together.

Currently, Prince Harry is in New York for a series of solo appearances, while Meghan remains in California with their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. During a recent event in New York, Harry delivered an emotional speech on the dangers of social media for children, sharing a personal moment when he pulled out his phone to reveal that his lock screen features photos of Archie and Lilibet.

The speech addressed the tragic impact of social media on young lives, as Harry highlighted images of children who had died by suicide, emphasizing the urgent need for protection. “These children and thousands more meant the world to their families,” he said. “It is why we launched the Parents Network, a global community that supports parents whose children have suffered from the harmful effects of social media.”