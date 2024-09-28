PM Shehbaz attends US president’s reception

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception hosted by United States President Joe Biden in the honor of the heads of government participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

President Biden and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met during the reception.

Both the leaders expressed good wishes for each other. The heads of state of other

countries also attended the dinner.

PM blames PTI for damaging Pak-China ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of sabotaging Pakistan-China relations and halting the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He also termed the May 9 incident an “unforgivable sin.”

Speaking at a press conference in London on Saturday, Sharif highlighted the dire state of Pakistan’s economy when his government took charge, asserting that the country was on the verge of default. He credited Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for his crucial efforts in securing a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sharif also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Palestine, condemning the “inhumane atrocities” being committed in Gaza. “As prime minister, I have raised Pakistan’s voice on the global stage,” he said referring to his speech at UN General Assembly last night.

Criticising his predecessors, the prime minister said, “The last government destroyed Pak-China relations and completely halted CPEC.” He added that the economic and diplomatic ties between the two nations are now being restored.

Addressing corruption allegations against him and his son, Shehbaz Sharif stated, “We were accused of corruption, but the British National Crime Agency (NCA) cleared us of all charges.”

Sharif also acknowledged the burden that has been placed on Pakistan’s poor since independence, emphasising the need for reform. He shared details of his meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief Organiser, Muhammad Yunus, during his New York visit.

On international relations, the prime minister said, “At the United Nations, I represented the Muslim Ummah strongly,” and added that the IMF is now satisfied with Pakistan’s recent economic measures.