Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz meet Japanese Ambassador to discuss cooperation in various sectors

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met with Japanese Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada to discuss matters of mutual interest, enhancing bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation in various sectors.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasised the commitment to further expand the excellent relations between Pakistan and Japan, highlighting Japan’s remarkable dedication on the global stage.

Maryam Nawaz expressed that Nawaz Sharif was interested in increasing the bilateral trade volume between the two countries. She commended Japan’s cooperation with the Punjab government in improving education, health, and urban facilities.

She further mentioned the significant investment potential in Punjab across various sectors, stating that the province offered a conducive environment and incentives for investment.

Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada expressed Japan’s desire to further strengthen relations with Pakistan.