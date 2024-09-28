Chinese nuclear submarine sinks during construction, satellite images confirm

A nuclear-powered submarine under construction at a Chinese shipyard has reportedly sunk, according to a senior U.S. defense official. The incident, which is believed to involve China’s latest Zhou-class submarine, occurred between May and June 2024 at the Shuangliu shipyard on the Yangtze River.

Satellite images analyzed by experts, including those from Planet Labs PBC, show cranes surrounding the site, indicating attempts to retrieve the vessel from the riverbed. The sinking is a significant setback for China, which is rapidly expanding its naval fleet, now the largest in the world. This expansion is part of Beijing’s strategy to assert dominance in the contested South China Sea.

The submarine’s current status remains unknown, and it is unclear if its reactor was operational or if nuclear fuel had been loaded at the time of the incident. There have been no reported radiation leaks since the event.

The sinking of this Zhou-class submarine highlights some of the challenges China faces in its rapid military buildup. The incident comes at a time of increasing geopolitical tensions in the South China Sea, where China’s territorial claims clash with those of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

In response, the United States has reinforced its regional presence, conducting naval operations to protect freedom of navigation, a move that has provoked Beijing. The sinking also follows China’s rare intercontinental ballistic missile test, adding to the heightened tensions in the region.

The full implications of the submarine incident are yet to be seen, but it marks a critical moment in China’s ambitious naval development.