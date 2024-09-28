Attempt to destabilize Punjab peace can provoke stern action from govt: Azma

Says Punjab police know how teach a lesson to individuals like Gandapur

KP’s resources should be used for betterment of province not an assault on other province: Punjab Info minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday declared that any attempt to cause to destabilisation in the province will not be tolerated, saying that the Punjab Police will ensure the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister is taught a lesson.

“The Punjab Police know to ‘treat’ individuals like KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur”, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari claimed while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir accompanied the minister at the press conference held at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) in Lahore.

Mrs Bokhari pointed out that the concerns raised earlier had now materialised, as Gandapur was reportedly using government resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including ambulances, jammers, and cranes, while entering Punjab.

She questioned whether such preparations were for a public gathering or an attack on the province.

According to Bokhari, Gandapur is bringing armed groups to Rawalpindi, which has been confirmed by the authorities.

Alongside armed police forces, he is allegedly accompanied by his own private security.

Bokhari said that law and order prevail in Punjab, and the use of force or violence would not be tolerated under the guise of democracy.

She questioned calls from the judiciary to allow political rallies, asking whether rallies should be conducted in this manner.

Bokhari further accused Gandapur and his group of seeking violence and stated that previous political manoeuvres involving casualties would not be repeated.

She reiterated that Punjab police are well-equipped to handle individuals like Gandapur and prevent any hostile actions in the province.

Additionally, Bokhari questioned why the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be sacrificed while Imran Khan’s children enjoy a luxurious life abroad.

She urged mothers in KP to ensure their children pursue education instead of being used as fuel for violence and terrorism.

In a separate press conference earlier, Bokhari questioned the use of weapons by political parties during rallies.

She criticised the KP CM for carrying an AK-47, stating that a political leader should focus on resolving public issues rather than inciting violence. Bokhari warned that if Gandapur attempted to bring arms to Punjab, strict action would be taken.

She also expressed concerns over the worsening situation in KP, accusing the province of using its resources to launch attacks on Punjab. Bokhari hinted at possible unrest in Rawalpindi, where Section 144 has been imposed, and stated that Gandapur was attempting to create chaos in the city by bringing heavy machinery and fire brigades.

However, she assured that authorities would not allow the situation to deteriorate.

Bokhari concluded by condemning the actions of a few troublemakers, who, she claimed, disrupt national progress whenever Pakistan is on the path to development.

She noted that recent protests during the Prime Minister’s speech were another example of such attempts to create unrest, even as the country moves towards economic stability following an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier in the day, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur stated that they will overcome every obstacle to reach Rawalpindi to make the protest call given by PTI founder Imran Khan a success.

He asserted that they are ready to face everything and challenged the Punjab government, saying, “Do whatever you can; we are not afraid.”

He stated that the Punjab government should do its job, and they are ready to face any challenge. “Whatever the Punjab government can do, let it do; we are not afraid.”