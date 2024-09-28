At UNGA, PM urges world action on Palestine & Kashmir issues; calls for global climate justice

Shehbaz Sharif issues stern warning to India, says Pakistan would ‘respond decisively’ to any aggression across LoC

In his 21-minute address, he touches on multiple regional and international issues, including debt burden particularly induced by climate change impacts

Calls on international community to uphold justice and equality, urging ‘the weak are not voiceless’

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, delivering a powerful speech that touched on a range of urgent global issues, focusing on Israel’s military actions in Gaza, the unresolved Kashmir dispute, the global climate crisis, and the international community’s failure to uphold justice and human rights.

Shehbaz Sharif began his address with a recitation from the Quran and expressed his pride in representing Pakistan for the second time at the General Assembly. He congratulated the newly elected president of the UNGA, Dennis Francis, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the UN Charter.

“Our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, declared that Pakistan stands by the United Nations Charter, and we remain committed to peace and prosperity for the world,” PM Shehbaz said.

The Prime Minister warned the world community that the illegal occupation of Palestine and Kashmir was creating fresh hell every day and stressed the efforts for dispute resolution, besides addressing the global challenges of terrorism, climate change and Islamophobia.

Illegal occupation creates a fresh hell, every day, in the killing fields of Palestine, and in occupied Jammu and Kashmir… Can we turn a blind eye to the mothers, cradling the lifeless bodies of their children? This is not just a conflict; this is systematic slaughter of innocent people; an assault on the very essence of human life and dignity. The blood of Gaza’s children stains the hands of not just the oppressors, but also of those who are complicit in prolonging this cruel conflict, the prime minister told the annual 79th Session of UNGA.

The prime minister, in his 21-minute address at the 193-member Assembly, touched on multiple regional and international issues, including Palestine and Kashmir disputes, Ukraine war, climate change, rising poverty and debt burden particularly induced by climate change impacts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz called upon the international community’s action to demand an immediate end to the bloodshed, as work for a durable peace through a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its eternal capital.

Before the gathering of the global leaders, Prime Minister Shehbaz also highlighted the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and said that India had resiled from commitments to implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir which mandated a plebiscite to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their fundamental right to self-determination.

Since 5th August 2019, India has initiated unilateral illegal steps to impose what its leaders ominously call a “Final Solution” for Jammu and Kashmir. Nine hundred thousand Indian troops terrorize the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with draconian measures, including prolonged curfews, extra-judicial killings and the abduction of thousands of young Kashmiris.

He pointed out the Indian nefarious designs of seizing Kashmiri lands and properties, and settling outsiders into the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to transform the Muslim-majority into a minority.

This hackneyed tactic is employed by all occupying powers, but it has always failed. In Jammu and Kashmir too, it shall fail, InshaAllah, he remarked. Apprising the global leaders of India massive expansion of its military capabilities, he said its war doctrines, envisaged a surprise attack and a “limited war under the nuclear overhang.

Thoughtlessly, India has spurned Pakistan’s proposals for a mutual Strategic Restraint Regime. Its leadership has often threatened to cross the Line of Control and take-over Azad Kashmir.

Let me state in no uncertain terms that Pakistan will respond, most decisively, to any Indian aggression, he warned.

Prime Minister Shehbaz called for the reversal of the Indian unilateral and illegal measures of August 5, 2019 to enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

As we leave this august hall, we must carry with us a message for our people that the weak are not voiceless, that the oppressed should not lose hope, that poverty is not pre-ordained, and that the Almighty’s promise of justice and equality in our only terrestrial home, must be respected, he urged.

He said that the daunting challenges of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza; a dangerous conflict in Ukraine; destructive conflicts across Africa and Asia; rising geopolitical tensions; resurging terrorism; rising poverty; a stifling debt, and the mounting impact of climate change acted as a new world order and lauded the adoption of 54 actions by the Summit of the Future called by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Climate change and Pakistan’s vulnerabilities

The prime minister then shifted his focus to the global climate crisis, drawing attention to the devastating floods that struck Pakistan in 2022, causing $30 billion in damages. He highlighted the disproportionate burden placed on countries like Pakistan, which contribute less than 1% of global carbon emissions but bear the brunt of climate-induced disasters.

“Each summer brings blistering temperatures and fresh climate impacts. Pakistan emits less than 1% of global carbon, yet we have paid a very heavy price for no fault of ours,” Sharif said. “This is most unfair in any calculus of global justice.”

Sharif called on the international community to uphold the principle of “polluter pays” and urged developed nations to fulfil their commitments to providing climate finance. He emphasised that a new annual target, beyond $100 billion, is essential to support developing countries in achieving climate goals and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We look forward to the fulfilment of commitments made by our development partners,” he added, stressing the importance of ensuring justice and fairness in addressing climate change.

Global economic reforms

PM Shehbaz also pointed to the growing debt crisis facing nearly 100 developing countries, referring to it as a “death trap” rather than a “debt trap.” He called for the reform of the international financial architecture, which he described as “morally bankrupt,” and urged for global trade and technology systems to be restructured to promote equity and development.

“The current financial architecture is failing to address the needs of the most vulnerable. Achieving the SDGs remains a distant mirage for many developing nations,” he warned.

Pakistan’s economic stability and fight against terrorism

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic recovery, the PM said that his government had made difficult decisions to stabilise the economy, reduce fiscal deficits, and strengthen foreign reserves. He claimed that inflation had been reduced to single digits, reviving prospects for economic growth.

“We have taken tough but necessary measures that have rescued our economy from collapse. As a result, inflation is down, and economic growth prospects have revived,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in combatting terrorism, noting that the country had paid a heavy price, losing 80,000 people, including civilians and security forces, and incurring $150 billion in economic losses. He condemned the resurgence of terrorism by groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and other extremist factions, vowing to eliminate the threat through Pakistan’s “Azm-e-Istehkam” (Resolve to Promote Stability) initiative.

“We are determined to eliminate this threat through our comprehensive national effort,” Sharif declared.

Coming to Afghanistan, the prime minister said Pakistan desired the earliest possible normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and joined the UN’s appeal for $3 billion in humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

He urged the Afghan Interim Government to meet international expectations to respect human rights, including the rights of women and girls, promote political inclusion, and take effective action to neutralize all terrorist groups within Afghanistan, especially those responsible for cross-border terrorism against neighbouring countries. These include ISIL-K (Daesh), the Al-Qaeda-affiliated TTP/Fitna al-Khawarij, Majeed Brigade, BLA and others.

Regional cooperation and connectivity

PM Shehbaz praised the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly the second phase of the project, which focuses on infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology investments. He highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in promoting regional connectivity and geo-economics, which he described as key to securing “win-win outcomes” for the region.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan and called for international assistance to address the humanitarian crisis in the country. He also emphasised the need for the Afghan Interim Government to respect human rights, particularly those of women and girls, and take effective action against terrorist groups.

Islamophobia and global unity

Sharif expressed concern over the rise of Islamophobia, pointing to recent desecrations of the Quran, attacks on mosques, and the negative stereotyping of Muslims. He specifically criticised India’s Hindu supremacist agenda, which he said was aimed at subjugating 200 million Muslims and erasing India’s Islamic heritage.

“Islamophobia is a global concern, and we must combat this scourge together,” Sharif urged, adding that Pakistan would work with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the UN Secretary-General to implement a plan of action against it.

A call for justice and peace

Concluding his address, Sharif called on the international community to uphold justice and equality, urging that “the weak are not voiceless” and that the promise of global equity and prosperity must be respected.

“Let us leave this hall with a message for our people—that the oppressed should not lose hope, that poverty is not pre-ordained, and that justice and equality must be ensured for all,” Sharif said.

In a final plea, Sharif called for peace, dialogue, and multilateral cooperation, stressing that the time for action on pressing global challenges was now. “Let us not fail the future of humanity.”