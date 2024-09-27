Thousands rally in Swat to voice disapproval of military operation despite terror threats

Speakers demand peace and development initiatives on Pakhtun soil, saying Pashtun nation can no longer be fooled by any tactics

SWAT: Thousands of people belong to all hue of society on Friday rallied to “voice their strong opposition” to “any military operation” despite the prevailing threats of terror resurgence, expressing a complete solidarity with the police force and discriminating a “clear message” that the people of Swat will neither “tolerate any kind of unrest nor any military operation” in the region again.

They cautioned that if the state failed to eliminate terrorism, the people of Swat would take matters into their own hands to defend their homeland.

The Swat Qaumi Jirga (SQJ) had given a call for the “Peace March” under the slogan: “Eliminate Artificial Terrorism” and “Restore Peace in Swat Valley.”

On the appeal of the SQJ, thousands of across Malakand region converged at Nishat Chowk in Mingora city to participate in the Peace March. The participants, including workers and leaders from all the political and religious parties, announced their support for the initiative to restore peace in the region. The demonstration saw participation from a wide range of local groups, including political parties, the Swat Lawyers, transport associations, traders, the Private Schools Association, teacher unions and various local communities. For the first time some women from the legal fraternity also attended the march.

On the occasion, the Swat Police had made extraordinary arrangements for the security of the peace march participants.

The elders of Swat Qaumi Jirga and political leaders, included Mukhtar Yousafzai from Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Ayoub Asharay from ANP, Naveed Khan from Jamaat-e-Islami, Attaullah Jan from Olasi Pasoon, Fahim Naeem President District Bar Association, Dr Khalid Mahmood from traders association, Advocate Shamsul Hadi, Maulana Hujjatullah from JUI-F, Sher Bahadur Khan from Qaumi Watan Party, Abdul Jabbar Khan from ANP, Khurshaid Kaka Jee from PKMAP, Irfan Chattan from PPP, Wajid Ali Khan from PML-N, Hameed Iqbal, Swat Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, City Mayor Shahid Ali, Provincial Minister Fazal Hakim Khan, Zafar Shalmani, President Private School Management Association and Sadiq Aziz from PML-N.

“We are fed up with these fabricated terrorism projects. We demand peace and development initiatives on Pakhtun soil. Those who devise these plans must know that the Pashtun nation can no longer be fooled by such tactics,” the speakers said.

They reiterated the pledge to render any sacrifice for the protection of soil, saying terror incidents like Malam Jabba Road would not be tolerated any more.

They also criticized Shahzad Mehboob, Deputy Commissioner Swat for issuing a threats alert letter just one day before the rally, accusing the district administration, law enforcement agencies, and police of being complicit in terrorist activities due to their failure to detect any real threats.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for the elevation of police martyrs and complete solidarity was expressed with the police personnel.

The speakers further condemned the failure of intelligence agencies to provide security for foreign diplomats during their visit to Malam Jabba on Sunday, (September 22), adding that it had caused significant damage to tourism and development sector in Swat valley.

“The people of Swat are known for their hospitality. These foreign diplomats were our guests, but unfortunately, some elements opposed to Swat’s progress orchestrated the blast on their convoy,” they alleged.

They further said that soon the students and teachers’ community of Swat would start sensitizing people to the unrest and terrorism in Swat.

The rally concluded with a unanimous resolution, demanding the immediate withdrawal of security forces from the Pakistan Austrian Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management in Guli Bagh area of Charbagh Tehsil.

It should be remembered that Swat Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Mahboob had issued a threat letter before this peaceful demonstration. In which the district presidents of all political parties and other organizations were warned that there are threats of terrorism during public gatherings in Swat, but they rejected the threat letter.

“Despite the threats of terrorism, thousands of people of Swat showed complete solidarity by participating in the peaceful demonstration,” the SQJ leaders declared.