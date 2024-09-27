Punjab CM directs crackdown on unsafe schools and encroachments

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued a directive for the immediate inspection and sealing of schools that are constructed in dilapidated and unsafe buildings.

This announcement was made during a meeting with Members of the Provincial Assembly at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Muzaffargarh, where she sought their input on addressing public issues.

During the meeting, CM Maryam emphasized her commitment to resolving public grievances, expressing optimism about the future. “I am committed to solving all public problems,” she stated, adding, “I am sure, after a few years, the grievances will not persist.” She acknowledged the necessity of tough measures to foster improvement, saying, “I am not stingy in praising good work.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of enhancing public safety, urging the police to instill confidence among citizens while simultaneously creating a sense of fear among criminals. She stressed the need for strict and decisive actions against criminal activities, particularly crimes against property.

Additionally, she directed the relevant authorities to ensure the repair and maintenance of major roads in Muzaffargarh, as suggested by the visiting assembly members. CM Maryam expressed her displeasure over the prevalence of encroachments and poor sanitation in central Muzaffargarh, calling for an immediate campaign to eliminate these issues.

“Decisive action should be taken against corrupt elements in the revenue department,” she stated, expressing frustration over public complaints regarding land record centers. CM Maryam also noted the satisfactory reduction of no-go areas in Muzaffargarh and encouraged continued efforts in this regard. She indicated that the proposal for a dialysis facility in the Social Security Hospital would be reviewed.

In her discussions with assembly members, CM Maryam inquired about the prices of essential items, including bread and flour. Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh briefed her on the progress of various initiatives, while the District Police Officer provided an update on the law and order situation in the area.

The meeting was attended by several notable figures, including Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, and SACM Zeeshan Malik, along with other Members of the Provincial Assembly and key government officials.