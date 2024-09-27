Prince Harry receives backlash for his latest stunt

Prince Harry has received criticism with his latest stunt, seemingly sending a message to his fans that he’s ready to make Hollywood debut.

King Charles III’s younger son’s latest move has triggered a new debate, with some speculating that Harry is planning something big as he tried to show off his acting skills during his surprise appearance at Jimmy Fallon’s hit show.

The father-of-two has received backlash from royal commentators for a Halloween-themed experience at the late night show.

Reacting to Harry’s stunt, Cameron Walker said that if the Duke was “still a working member of the royal family”, he “would not have done this”.

“There was lots of screaming and swearing and jumping – I suspect if he were still a member of the working Royal Family, he would not have done this. It’s very celebrity, very Hollywood. This is very American,” Cameron told GB News.

The journalist went on: “It’s not particularly British and royal, but it’s Harry’s choice. He stood back as a working member of the Royal Family, he can do what he likes.”

Host Isabel Webster questioned if something could be read into Meghan Markle’s decision to not join her husband for his string of events in the city.

Cameron responded as saying: “But there has been a noticeable shift in the last couple of years that professionally, they seem to be pursuing their own avenues.”

It is to mention here that Prince Harry is set to make a solo trip to the United Kingdom on Monday.

“But Meghan seems to be keeping quiet at the moment, pursuing her own interests with her American Riviera Orchard, her lifestyle brand, which still hasn’t happened,” Cameron continued.