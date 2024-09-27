Outcry erupts after Pakistani man’s death in Greek police custody amid allegations of abuse

ATHEN: An investigation into the death of Mohamed Kamran Asik, a 37-year-old Pakistani national, is underway following his death on September 21 inside a police station in central Athens.

The official autopsy report listed the cause of death as “undetermined,” with indications of “prior beating” and pending laboratory test results. Asik’s body showed significant bruising, raising concerns about the circumstances leading to his death.

Family lawyer Maria Sfetsou stated that Asik likely died from an ischemic event related to the beating, although further tests were needed for confirmation. She planned to request that the investigation be transferred to another authority, citing potential conflict of interest since the probe was being conducted by the same department located in the police station where the incident occurred.

Evidence indicated that Asik was injured before arriving at the Agios Panteleimonas station. Emergency medical services were called, but they determined hospitalization unnecessary—a decision his lawyer disputed due to the severity of his injuries. “He could not have died from natural causes,” she asserted, adding that they were trying to locate the EKAV ambulance service staff who responded that day.

Asik was initially arrested on September 13 following a domestic violence complaint made by a Greek woman. Due to overcrowding, he was transferred among several police stations before being held at Agios Panteleimonas. Although his court hearing for the domestic violence charge was postponed, he remained in custody for verification of his legal status. His lawyer noted that his legal documents “could have been verified with a phone call, which he was denied.”

After his residency status was confirmed, Asik was released on September 17. However, later that evening, he was stopped by officers from the DIAS motorcycle unit for an identity check and re-arrested around 12:30 am for resisting arrest.

The circumstances surrounding this second arrest remained unclear. Sfetsou claimed the police report lacked details about the time and location of his apprehension. “His family was searching for him in hospitals and police stations before they were informed of his death on September 21,” she stated.

The family’s forensic expert, Asteria Papavdi, reported that Asik sustained two types of injuries: older wounds from at least five days prior and more recent injuries inflicted within 4 to 48 hours before his death, likely while in custody.

Video footage from police stations, which is standard in such investigations, could have been crucial. However, police stated that Asik was held in a temporary detention room without surveillance cameras, a claim that Sfetsou questioned.