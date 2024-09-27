Misuse of agency power

The growing incidents of intelligence agencies’ officials threatening civilians using the name of their respective agency to settle personal vendetta have become a rather common phenomenon, though underreported, in Pakistan. In one such incident, something similar happened to me recently when a neighbour of mine, whose brother works as a computer operator for an elite military agency, came to my door and attacked me over the triviality of a scuffle among children. Frankly speaking, he even threatened me that I would be ‘disappeared’ if I did not immediately comply with his demands. Can somebody look into such affairs? Is such illegal use of ‘power’ fair?

ASSAD SHAH

RAWALPINDI