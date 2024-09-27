Opinion

Misuse of agency power

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The growing incidents of intelligence agencies’ officials threatening civilians using the name of their respective agency to settle personal vendetta have become a rather common phenomenon, though underreported, in Pakistan. In one such incident, something similar happened to me recently when a neighbour of mine, whose brother works as a computer operator for an elite military agency, came to my door and attacked me over the triviality of a scuffle among children. Frankly speaking, he even threatened me that I would be ‘disappeared’ if I did not immediately comply with his demands. Can somebody look into such affairs? Is such illegal use of ‘power’ fair?

ASSAD SHAH

RAWALPINDI

Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
