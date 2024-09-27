JF17 may Thunder

The JF17 Thunder is a symbol of the relationship between Pakistan and China, because it was designed primarily to meet a Pakistan Air Force need. Perhaps that is the reason why the PAF has inducted 156 Jf17s, and has another 27 on order. They are supposed to replace the J7, Mirage II and Mirage V, which are presently the staple of the PAF. Compared to the Indian Air Force’s Tejas combat aircraft project, which aims to provide the IAF a substitute for its present workhorse, the Mig17, the JF17 project has been a success for Pakistan. Another dimension of the plane was revealed at the recent International Defence Exhibition in Baku, where the PAF handed over to the Azerbaijan Air Force the first planes of an unspecified number in a deal valued at $1.6 billion. Pakistan has already sold three planes to the Nigerian Air Force, which may order 35 to 40 more. Eleven have been sold to Myanmar. Other countries have shown an interest in the JF17, Iraq has actually signed a deal to acquire 12 J-17s, along with 12 Mashhak trainers to add to the 12 it has already bought. Meanwhile, such countries as Morrocco, Bolivia, Congo and Zimbabwe have shown an interest.

Clearly, the JF17 is something of a winner. However, not all is smooth in its path. The Myanmar Air Force has had problems operating the planes, and its sale is consistently opposed by India. This is the result of three factors. First is its own desire to sell its Tejas, even though the problem has run into innumerable problems, enough for it to be an embarrassment for the IAF. Then there is the Russian pressure, because the JF17 is often in direct competition with Soviet planes. India itself still has as its workhorse fighter the MiG21, which has been labelled the ‘Flying Coffin’, so frequent have been the accidents involving it. That could also be because the IAF is not very good at flight maintenance. Third is the usual Indian desire to do Pakistan down.

It is a fact that the 2019 post-Pulwama so-called ‘surgical strike and the PAF response, saw the first encounter between the JF17 and the MiG21, which saw a MiG21 shot down. While piloting skills do matter, there must be some credit given to the machine itself. The country has got a winner on its hands, and it should not allow Indian machinations upset it.