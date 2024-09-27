Javeria Abbasi introduces her husband to the world

Popular drama actor Javeria Abbasi, who recently announced her second marriage, has finally introduced her husband, Adeel Haider, to the world.

Javeria Abbasi, who has been sharing the inside pictures from her intimate, at-home Nikah ceremony on social media, turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, to share the very first glimpses with her husband.

“- soul-tied to infinity and beyond,” wrote the ‘Babban Khalaa ki Betiyan’ actor in the caption of the 10-photo gallery of the couple, with the hashtags ‘Just Married’ and ‘My Forever’.

The now-viral photos were liked by thousands of social users including the showbiz fraternity, while a number of them extended their heartfelt wishes to the celebrity, as she started this new phase of life.

It is to be noted here that Javeria Abbasi, who was previously married to fellow actor Shamoon Abbasi for 12 years and shared a daughter, Anzela, with him, announced her second engagement, with entrepreneur Adeel Haider, with a dreamy video of the Paris proposal, in May this year.

She dropped the first pictures from the private affair, with only her near and dear ones in attendance, earlier this week, to break the news of her marriage to her fans.