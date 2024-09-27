China intensifies macroeconomic measures to meet its growth target

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Political Bureau met on Thursday and made a critical decision: it called for more aggressive action to achieve important goals for social and economic growth.

As part of the nation’s plan for economic recovery, the actions include stabilizing the real estate market and enacting significant interest rate reductions.

The government’s financial authorities unveiled a more expansive set of policies earlier this week in an effort to accelerate the economy’s recovery.

Among other things, these policy measures include lowering the mortgage rates for existing homes and the reserve requirement ratio for banks, as well as implementing new monetary programs to stimulate the capital market.

Additionally, on Wednesday, China introduced guidelines to promote high-quality employment, emphasizing reasonable wage increases and expanding social insurance coverage.

The country further issued a guideline on Thursday to facilitate the market entry of medium- and long-term capital with the goal of creating a more balanced portfolio of capital market investors while fostering long-term investment behavior and invigorating the capital market.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee usually convenes an economic meeting at the end of April, July, October and December. This was the first such meeting to be held in September. Analysts said the earlier-than-usual meeting signals the central government’s commitment to addressing the current economic landscape and the urgency of implementing stable growth policies.