Buckingham Palace released a sad message to mark a notable day ahead of King Charles’s much-awaited foreign tour.

On September 26, the royal family mourned the sorrowful incident, the Battle of Loos, which took place in 1915.

Princess Anne paid a moving tribute to the two First World War soldiers, who were buried in a cemetery in Loos-en-Gohelle, France.

The Palace’s spokesperson released photos of King Charles’s sister, marking her presence at the sorrowful ceremony.

The statement reads, “Today, The Princess Royal witnessed the burial of two First World War soldiers who died at the Battle of Loos in 1915.”

“The burials marked the inauguration of an extension to the Loos British Cemetery in Northern France which will provide a fitting resting place for the casualties – most of whom came from Scottish regiments – whose bodies were discovered during a local construction project.”

Her Royal Highness, who is President of the @commonwealthwargraves was joined by serving soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland.”

For the unversed, the Palace’s new statement came before the monarch’s tour to Australia and Somoa in October. Moreover, the King will attend the important Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Somoa.