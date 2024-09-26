Wang Yi urges G20 to enhance global governance with spirit of cooperation

NEW YORK: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that the Group of 20 (G20) members should take on the responsibility of major powers and advance and improve global governance with a spirit of partnership.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting of G20 foreign ministers held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

Wang said that the G20 should act as a supporter of UN reform, uphold genuine multilateralism and avoid selective multilateralism.

The G20 should act as a promoter of global economic and financial governance reform. It should strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, and advance global financial architecture reform to give developing countries greater representation and voice, said Wang.

He said the G20 should act as a promoter of global trade governance reform, work to create a just, fair, and non-discriminatory trade and investment environment and oppose all forms of protectionism.

The G20 should also act as a practitioner of reforms in global development, accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, said Wang.