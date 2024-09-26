US enjoys ‘deeper’ ties with Shahbaz Sharif’s govt, says Donald Lu

NEW YORK: U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, expressed optimism about Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery.

“We are greatly encouraged by the economic recovery Pakistan is undergoing,” said Donald Lu in his interaction with a private Tv channel.

He shared details of his recent meeting with Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Aurangzeb, where they discussed the government’s economic plans and reforms.

“These reforms are not easy, but they are crucial for Pakistan’s future,” the US official remarked. He said that the successful implementation of these initiatives will help stabilize Pakistan’s economy, benefiting not just the youth but all segments of society.

Touching upon security cooperation, Donald Lu reaffirmed U.S. support in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, stating, “We are working alongside Pakistan’s military and government in their fight against terrorism.”

He also stressed the United States’ commitment to Pakistan’s success, noting, “The U.S. wants Pakistan to thrive and succeed.”

He further stated the strong relationship between the U.S. and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, as well as the deep connection the U.S. shares with the people of Pakistan.