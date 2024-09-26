Strong explosion at Swabi police station leaves one dead, 16 injuries

PESHAWAR: At least one person was killed and another 16 injured, including police officers on duty, after a powerful explosion rocked the Swabi City police station in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, causing the building to collapse, local authorities confirmed.

The blast occurred in the station’s storage room, where explosive materials seized from terrorists were reportedly being kept. According to initial reports, the explosion was triggered by a short circuit, which caused multiple detonations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi said investigations are underway to determine the exact nature of the blast. “The explosion has severely damaged the building, and rescue teams are on the ground,” he stated.

Rescue workers and fire brigade personnel quickly reached the scene, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals, including the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, where an emergency has been declared.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that eight injured have been admitted so far, with two in critical condition. “All necessary medical care is being provided, and the hospital administration is closely monitoring the situation,” the spokesperson added.

Bomb disposal squads have been called in to ensure the area is safe and assess the remaining risks.