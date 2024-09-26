NATIONAL

Strong explosion at Swabi police station leaves one dead, 16 injuries

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: At least one person was killed and another 16 injured, including police officers on duty, after a powerful explosion rocked the Swabi City police station in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, causing the building to collapse, local authorities confirmed.

The blast occurred in the station’s storage room, where explosive materials seized from terrorists were reportedly being kept. According to initial reports, the explosion was triggered by a short circuit, which caused multiple detonations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi said investigations are underway to determine the exact nature of the blast. “The explosion has severely damaged the building, and rescue teams are on the ground,” he stated.

Rescue workers and fire brigade personnel quickly reached the scene, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals, including the Bacha Khan Medical Complex, where an emergency has been declared.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that eight injured have been admitted so far, with two in critical condition. “All necessary medical care is being provided, and the hospital administration is closely monitoring the situation,” the spokesperson added.

Bomb disposal squads have been called in to ensure the area is safe and assess the remaining risks.

Previous article
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be indicted in new Toshakhana case on October 2
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Court acquits Fawad Chaudhry in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad Thursday acquitted former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) contempt case. As...

Imran Khan instructs PTI leadership to cease any talks with establishment

Balochistan condemns Sibi grenade attack targeting children, calls it cowardly

Abbasi warns proposed amendments aim to weaken judiciary, calls for public engagement

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.