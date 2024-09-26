Security forces kill eight terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces in Pakistan have killed eight terrorists in a successful operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Wednesday.

The intelligence-based operation took place in the Razmak area on the night between September 25 and 26, following reports of terrorists present in the area.

According to ISPR, a heavy exchange of fire ensued between security forces and the terrorists during the operation, resulting in the deaths of eight members of the Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK), also known as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the scene.

The military added that the terrorists, referred to as Khawarij, were involved in various activities targeting security forces, as well as the killings of civilians.

This operation comes just days after security forces conducted similar missions in North and South Waziristan, where 12 terrorists were killed. That operation also saw the loss of six security personnel who were martyred during the intense combat.

The recent operations underscore the ongoing efforts by Pakistan’s security forces to eliminate terrorist threats in the region.

Few days ago, a Grand Peace Jirga of notables and tribal elders was held in Bannu, where participants reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army in its ongoing efforts to combat Fitna al-Khawarij, a term often used to describe extremist elements.

The Jirga participants expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by security forces in restoring peace to the region.

They also commended the Pakistan Army for its significant contributions to the promotion of education and health, particularly girls’ education in the area.

Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding Kohat, was in attendance at the Jirga, where local elders expressed gratitude for the army’s role in advancing social welfare initiatives.

The gathering reiterated its commitment to work alongside the military in ensuring long-lasting peace and stability in the region.