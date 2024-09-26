PTI challenges practice and procedure ordinance in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the Practice and Procedure presidential Ordinance in the Supreme Court.

As per details, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar has filed a petition against the presidential ordinance, seeking to declare it unconstitutional.

The petition sought to restrain the formation of a new Practice and Procedure Committee until the petition is heard and requests that the old committee be allowed to function during the hearing of the petition.

Additionally, the federal government, law ministry, and secretary to the president have been made parties in the petition. Earlier, the PTI filed petition in Sindh High Court against amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act with presidential ordinance.

Petitioner made the federation, secretary cabinet and secretary parliamentary affairs as respondents in the case.

“Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had set three conditions in his decision with regard to promulgation of an ordinance,” petition read. “In these conditions emergency and immediate need were basic elements,” according to petition.

“Currently there is no calamity or any emergency situation, the ordinance promulgated in presence of the parliament, which is unconstitutional,” petition read.

“In presence of the apex court’s decision, the law could not be amended with an ordinance,” petitioner argued. It is to be mentioned that the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023, has been recently amended with a presidential ordinance.