Prince Harry’s ‘frustration’ on display as he calls for action amid ‘passionate’ speech

Prince Harry displayed signs of “frustration and determination” during his speech at the Clinton Foundation summit in New York City, a body language expert claims.

According to Darren Stanton, Harry’s gestures, eye contact, and facial expressions revealed a that he was “frustrated and wants to get things moving.”

As per The Express, the body language expert explained the dramatic shift in the body language of the Duke of Sussex as he delivered the “passionate” speech.

“With Prince Harry, we see him shift from happy-go-lucky Harry to a much more passionate and determined version when he’s speaking to the delegates,” he said.

The expert noted, “We see a very dramatic shift from when Harry is mingling with guests to when he’s on stage speaking about something he is deeply passionate about.”

He then shared the “clear signs” from Harry which show “this are gestures offering a definite level of contact with the audience.”

Stanton continued: “He stares out towards the audience and makes consistent eye contact with those looking at him, which again tells them is deeply passionate and committed to making this project a massive success helping lots of people who otherwise would have struggled.”

“Facially we are seeing a very focused and determined set of facial expressions, with the eyes coming together and lips pierced.

“This could be a combination of frustration and willingness to want things to get moving as quickly as possible. He has a real determination in his facial expression as he looks out into the audience, a very fixed eye gaze, and we see him get quite red in his cheeks when he speaks about things he is passionate about.”