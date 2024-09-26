Prince Harry makes dramatic shift to deliver important message

Prince Harry appears to be in his element as he finally gets a chance to work on the things he is genuinely passionate about.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in New York as he aims to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” especially with engagements associated to his charities such as African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is with their two children at their Montecito home. According to body language expert, Harry is “feeling quite good and confident in his surroundings.”

“He’s quite energetic and feeling quite good and confident in his surroundings,” the body language expert Darren Stanton told Express.co.uk.

“He darts around and his movement isn’t laboured.” He wants to make an effort to speak to everyone,” he continued. “His whole face is engaged; we’re not seeing any fake smiles. He’s genuinely happy to be in the environment.”

Stanton also suggested that Harry makes a “very dramatic shift” as he mingles with guests and while he is on-stage speaking about his projects.

The expert maintained that Harry’s gestures are “clear signs” that he is “deeply passionate and committed to making this project a massive success helping lots of people who otherwise would have struggled.”

Previously, royal expert Phil Dampier dubbed the Duke a ‘spare’ to his wife, Meghan, as she appears to be the dominant partner in their marriage.

However, Stanton painted a new version of Prince Harry. “We see him shift from happy-go-lucky Harry to a much more passionate and determined version when he’s speaking to the delegates,” he explained.

Prince Harry is also set to return to UK to attend the awards for WellChild charity, for which he has been a patron of for 16 years and feels deeply about.