Policeman martyred, two proclaimed offenders killed in Chakwal police encounter

CHAKWAL: A policeman was martyred, while two proclaimed offenders were killed and three others arrested during a police encounter in Rahna Sadaat within the jurisdiction of Kallar Kahar police station, Chakwal, police confirmed on Thursday.

According to police sources, the martyred policeman, Tahir Shah, hailed from Kursal and was serving in the Elite Force. The encounter occurred during a raid aimed at arresting the proclaimed offenders.

Police teams from Chakwal and Kallar Kahar were present at the scene, along with staff from the Bhawan patrolling post. Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the location.

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, paid tribute to Constable Tahir Shah for his sacrifice. In his message, IG Anwar stated, “Constable Tahir Shah laid down his life in the line of duty while fighting robbers. The Punjab police will never forget his sacrifice.”

He extended condolences and sympathy to the martyr’s family, assuring them of full support from the Punjab police.

IG Punjab also requested a detailed report of the incident from the RPO Rawalpindi.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police confirmed that Constable Tahir Shah was shot in the stomach and arm by the assailants and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Two bandits were killed, and three others were arrested during the police’s retaliatory firing.