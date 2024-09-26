NATIONAL

Malakand DIG, Swat DPO sacked for attack on foreign diplomats’ convey in Swat

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Malakand DIG and Swat DPO had been sacked for failing to ensure security of foreign diplomats’ convey in Swat which was attacked by a terrorist IED.

According to government officials, DIG Muhammad Ali and DPO Zahidullah had been directed to report to the CPO.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had formed a two-member committee to probe the attack on foreign diplomats in Swat.

KP Home Department has also issued the notice for committee formation.

As per notification, investigation additional IG, and Home Department special secretary would be included in the committee.

The committee would investigate the incident from various angles and submit a detailed report to the provincial government within seven days.

It is pertinent to note that foreign diplomats were attacked in Swat Malam Jabba on September 22.

As a result of the attack, one police officer was martyred and three injured. Fortunately, all foreign diplomats remained safe and secure in the attack.

According to police sources, this terrorist act occurred near Jehanabad on Malam Jabba Road, where a bomb was detonated remotely as the police mobile passed by, severely injuring three policemen.

The Foreign Office states that a group of diplomats travelling to Islamabad, after their trip to Malam Jabba and Swat, witnessed an incident.

