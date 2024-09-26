KP minister issues Rs50m defamation notice to Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Food Minister, Zahir Shah Toru, has served a legal notice to Federal Minister Amir Muqam, seeking Rs. 50 million in damages for defamation.

The notice, issued on behalf of Minister Toru, accuses Muqam of making unfounded allegations during a press conference on August 3, which allegedly tarnished Toru’s reputation. The notice demands that Amir Muqam publicly apologize within 14 days, failing which legal action will be taken to pursue the damages in court.

This legal action follows a similar defamation case where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had previously served a Rs. 1 billion defamation notice to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. In that case, Gandapur accused the governor of falsely claiming that he had signed the Apex Committee’s Operation Azm-e-Istahkam draft and demanded a public retraction and apology, threatening a Rs. 100 crore penalty otherwise.

The defamation notices reflect growing tensions between prominent political figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with accusations of reputational harm becoming increasingly common in the province’s political arena.