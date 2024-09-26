Johnny Depp breaks silence on Amber Heard saga, defamation trial

Johnny Depp addressed his highly publicised legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

Depp shared, “Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I’m alright.”

I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn’t… didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact.”

“But we all experience and go through what we go through. And those things that we are able to live and remember and use, these are your stripes. You never forget them.”

Depp’s comments come after the 2022 defamation trial, where Heard was found liable for three counts of defamation and ordered to pay $10 million.

Depp was liable for one count and ordered to pay $2 million.

The actor has since faced challenges in his career, including losing his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts.

However, Depp expressed disinterest in Hollywood as he noted, “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood.”

“I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself.”

Depp promoted his upcoming film, Modi, a biographical drama set in 1916 France, which he directed and produced alongside Al Pacino.