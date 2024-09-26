Jennifer Lopez drops major hints of reconciliation with Ben Affleck?

A photo of Jennifer Lopez wearing a “Ben” necklace sparked speculation she’s reconsidering her divorce from Ben Affleck.

However, the image was taken months ago, during a rocky period in their relationship, and recently uploaded by Lopez’s beauty brand.

The couple’s divorce proceedings continue, filed by Lopez on August 20 on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

An insider revealed to People magazine, “The truth is, there was a great deal of love. But also, unfortunately, what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to.”

“[Affleck] can go from being incredibly happy and warm to exposing his deepest, darkest behaviour.”

Despite attempts to work through issues, the couple’s conflicting schedules and personalities led to toxicity.

“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you – you have to help yourself.”

Lopez and Affleck’s separation began in late April, with Affleck moving out of their shared home.

Recent sightings of the couple together, including a brunch with Affleck’s children and a reported kiss, fueled reconciliation rumors.

However, sources confirm their intention to divorce remains unchanged.