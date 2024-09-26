Balochistan condemns Sibi grenade attack targeting children, calls it cowardly

SIBI: A terrorist attack in Sibi, Balochistan, claimed the life of a young boy and critically injured two others when a hand grenade was hurled at a house near the bus stand, rescue volunteers reported on Thursday.

The powerful explosion caused significant damage, and the injured children were immediately taken to Sibi Teaching Hospital, where the Medical Superintendent (MS) confirmed that their condition remains critical.

The Balochistan government condemned the attack, calling it a clear violation of Baloch traditions.

A provincial government spokesperson expressed deep sorrow over the death of the innocent child and the injuries sustained by two others, stating, “Targeting children and homes is not only against our traditions but also a cowardly act in the eyes of Islamic teachings and Baloch culture.”

The spokesperson further labeled the attack as an act of terrorism, offering condolences to the affected family and praying for the swift recovery of the injured children.

This tragic incident has raised further security concerns in Sibi, which has witnessed increasing violence. Notably, a bombing on January 30, 2024, claimed by ISKP, targeted a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) election rally, killing four and injuring five others.

Sibi has seen several clashes between terrorists and security forces in recent months, highlighting the region’s ongoing security challenges.