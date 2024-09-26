Achakzai warns Fazl against supporting constitutional amendments

QUETTA: Chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, has cautioned JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman against extending support to the proposal for a constitutuional package, stating that endorsing the proposed constitutional amendments could harm his political standing.

During a press conference at the party’s central secretariat, Achakzai emphasized that amendments should not be made behind closed doors or through conspiracies. Instead, all political parties and stakeholders must come together to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country.

Achakzai stressed the importance of fresh elections as a necessary step to pull Pakistan out of its current turmoil. He described the constitution as a “sacred document,” not just a piece of paper, and said that any amendments should reflect national and public interests, achieved through consensus in Parliament.

“The newly formed parliamentary committee could play a key role in paving the way for fresh elections,” Achakzai remarked, reiterating that only new elections can help resolve the crises. He also called for the establishment of parliamentary supremacy and the immediate cessation of establishment interference in the country’s political affairs.

He further noted that the purpose of the constitution is to protect the rights of every citizen, and any changes must prioritize the needs and welfare of the people. These amendments, he emphasized, should be made with a two-thirds majority and with the agreement of representatives in Parliament.

Achakzai praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman as an experienced politician but warned that accepting the proposed amendments in their current form could lead to political setbacks for the JUI-F leader. He criticized the way past elections and governments have been formed, which he said has only led to embarrassment for the nation.

He pointed out that over 30 million people in the country still live below the poverty line, and any government that cannot provide basic sustenance to its people has no right to govern.

Referring to the mistakes of the past, including the secession of East Pakistan, Achakzai lamented that lessons have not been learned, and the country continues to make the same errors. He concluded by calling for all political parties to establish principles for selecting public representatives, emphasizing that election reforms under the leadership of Ayaz Sadiq’s committee could bring about much-needed changes to the system.