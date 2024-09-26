Abbasi warns proposed amendments aim to weaken judiciary, calls for public engagement

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has voiced strong opposition to the recent proposed constitutional amendments, accusing them of seeking to subjugate the judiciary to the executive.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi expressed doubt that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had even reviewed the draft of these amendments, criticizing the government for not engaging the public in the process.

Abbasi likened the manner in which the amendments are being proposed to “banditry,” suggesting that introducing changes “in the dark of night” lacks transparency. He questioned the government’s disregard for public opinion, saying, “You think the people of this country are stupid and have no right to express their opinion?” He called for the draft to be made public, advocating for a three to four-month debate before it is presented to Parliament.

Abbasi argued that the amendments are intended to weaken judicial independence and limit certain individuals’ political participation. While acknowledging past mistakes made by the judiciary, he emphasized that reforms should be made without undermining the judicial system.

He also urged the government to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling on reserved seats, recalling how past leaders like Yusuf Raza Gilani and Nawaz Sharif faced repercussions for ignoring judicial decisions. Abbasi reflected on similar constitutional amendment attempts in the late 1990s, noting that opposition from his party led to the abandonment of those efforts.

In conclusion, Abbasi called for a more transparent and democratic approach to constitutional reform, stressing the importance of judicial independence and public engagement in governance.