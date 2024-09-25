Two attackers killed, as many cops injured as Swat police team ambushed

SWAT: Two assailants were killed and as many police officials, including a sub-inspector sustained gunshot wounds during crossfire that followed an ambush on a police patrol at in Bazkhela area of Tehsil Matta in Swat district, police confirmed on Wednesday.

According to swat District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, Sub-Inspector Noor Wali Shah, In-charge Asharay Police-Post, was going to Bazakhela area along with the police party in a private car after receiving information about a shooting.

“Taking advantage of the darkness of the night, unknown masked assailants set up barricades on road and opened fire as soon as they spotted the police team,” the DPO informed, adding that as result SI Noor Wali Shah and the driver Zakaria sustained bullet wounds and their car fell into a ditch.

“In the meanwhile, the police retaliated by returning the firing, killing two attackers, later identified as: Ahmad Hussain, son of Aman Mulk and Zahir Khan, son of Umara Khan, residents of Janu Khwazakhela, while their three accomplices fled the scene,” the district police chief said.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent police arrived at the scene, while the local residents also made announcements from mosques to help the police.

The police and local people cordoned off the area and seized the bodies of the masked attackers.

The injured officials were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Matta and later to Saidu Teaching Hospital for medical assistance.

The Swat DPO said that the bodies of the attackers were also shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.

“After legal proceedings, the bodies were handed over to the families,” he said.

The Matta police have registered a case against the two attackers who were killed and the other three who escaped under terrorism, attempted murder, causing damage, interference in the official work and challenging the government writ, among other provisions.

Swat DPO Dr Zahadullah has formed an eight-member committee under the supervision of the SP Investigations to investigate the incident.

According to the police, the runaway attackers have been involved in murder, robbery and other serious cases.

The police claimed that both the killed gunmen had been involved in serious cases including murder, robbery, robbery, theft in the past. “The accused have also spent time in prison for these crimes.