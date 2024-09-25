Outrage follows death of student in MNSUA campus accident, varsity closed for two days

Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in Multan has suspended classes for two days in response to the tragic death of 21-year-old Minahil, a biochemistry student in her fifth semester, who was killed by a university bus on Monday.

The incident occurred on campus when Minahil, riding her motorcycle, collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction. She died instantly at the scene, and her body was later taken to Nishtar Hospital.

In the wake of the accident, a large group of students gathered outside the university, chanting for accountability from the administration. The university subsequently announced the closure as a period of mourning.

A university spokesperson expressed deep condolences for Minahil’s death, indicating that the closure was intended to honor her memory. The driver of the bus, identified as Aamir, has been suspended while an investigation is ongoing.

According to Shah Shams Police Station’s House Officer, Rao Mehtab, Minahil’s father has chosen not to file a formal complaint. However, he stated that the police would initiate an investigation if a formal request is made.

University spokesperson Riaz Hiraj provided additional context about the accident, which occurred at approximately 8:30 AM. He explained that Minahil may have been driving at a high speed and lost control of her motorcycle upon seeing the bus, resulting in the fatal collision. He added that CCTV footage reviewed by her parents indicated that the bus driver was not at fault.

The spokesperson also noted that Minahil had previously been involved in a serious motorcycle accident about a month ago.

Despite the campus closure, student protests have intensified, with calls for improved safety measures and accountability from university officials. The incident has sparked considerable discussion on social media, with reports that Minahil’s body was left uncovered in the sun for three hours while waiting for the Vice-Chancellor to arrive.

Minahil’s father, mourning the loss of his only child, claimed he was pressured to sign documents related to the incident instead of being allowed to retrieve her body.

Moreover, there are allegations that the university administration attempted to silence the situation, discouraging any legal action and threatening students who protested with academic penalties, including expulsion and failing grades.