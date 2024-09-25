No safety for female gender anywhere

This is with reference to the report ‘Medics protest against alleged rape bid on minor girl’ published in Dawn, according to which, a rape attempt was made on a minor girl in Lahore’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The girl had come to the hospital with her mother. An employee of the hospital took the little girl to a room and tried to rape her, but, fortunately, the mother reached in time and rescued her daughter.

The protest demonstration held by the healthcare providers of the city (see image above) is only a confirmation from the medical community itself that medical facilities are clearly not safe from vicious predators. There are growing and justified concerns about the safety of female staff and patients in our hospitals.

The horrifying rape incident of a young doctor in India shook the world and raised questions over the safety of women inside hospitals. People in Pakistan are also mourning the loss of that precious life. Ironically, our own hospitals are not quite different.

Many places, especially hospitals, have lesser number of security personnel, and the quiet environment at day and night increases the risk of such incidents. It is necessary to increase security presence inside hospitals. The authorities must ensure that security personnel are more visible and actively patrolling during the night in hospitals and other institutions where females are working.

Installing security systems, increasing the number of CCTV cameras in hallways and other critical areas, and ensuring access to all sensitive or deserted areas are among the steps that are needed urgently. It is also important to ensure that all staff members have access to a reliable security system, such as panic buttons or mobile phones, that can be used to alert security personnel instantly.

Also, hospital establishments are bound by duty to provide regular training to all staff on safety protocols, and how to respond in case of an emergency. We must take these concerns seriously, and act promptly to create a safer environment across all medical facilities for our women.

NOUSHABA HAQUE SOLANGI

KARACHI