INDIA bloc to hit streets if IIOJK statehood not restored: Rahul Gandhi

By Agencies
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to address a press conference in New Delhi on March 25, 2023, after being disqualified as a member of parliament. - Gandhi has been disqualified from parliament as a result of his conviction for defamation, a notice from the national legislature said on March 24. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

JAMMU: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has made a bold statement in Jammu today, vowing that the INDIA bloc will take drastic measures if the BJP-led government fails to restore statehood to occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing assembly elections.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a public rally in Jammu, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffered a grave injustice when their state was divided into two union territories in 2019.

Gandhi’s speech highlighted the INDIA alliance’s commitment to fighting for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, not just within Indian Parliament but also on the streets.

He believes that the current Lt. Governor system benefits “outsiders” at the expense of locals. Gandhi stressed that restoring statehood is crucial for Jammu and Kashmir’s progress and the rights of its people.

Additionally, Gandhi criticized the government’s economic policies, alleging that they favor big businesses like Ambani and Adani. He accused the BJP government and Lt. Governor of crippling Jammu’s economy, which was once the central hub of Jammu and Kashmir’s production chain.

Hezbollah confirms death of commander Ibrahim Kobeissi in Israeli strike
Agencies
Agencies

