INDIA bloc to hit streets if IIOJK statehood not restored: Rahul Gandhi

JAMMU: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has made a bold statement in Jammu today, vowing that the INDIA bloc will take drastic measures if the BJP-led government fails to restore statehood to occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing assembly elections.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a public rally in Jammu, Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir suffered a grave injustice when their state was divided into two union territories in 2019.

Gandhi’s speech highlighted the INDIA alliance’s commitment to fighting for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, not just within Indian Parliament but also on the streets.

He believes that the current Lt. Governor system benefits “outsiders” at the expense of locals. Gandhi stressed that restoring statehood is crucial for Jammu and Kashmir’s progress and the rights of its people.

Additionally, Gandhi criticized the government’s economic policies, alleging that they favor big businesses like Ambani and Adani. He accused the BJP government and Lt. Governor of crippling Jammu’s economy, which was once the central hub of Jammu and Kashmir’s production chain.