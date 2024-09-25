Harris leading Trump marginally in latest CNN/SSRS poll

Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump remain deadlocked among likely voters ahead of the November 5 election, a CNN/SSRS poll released Tuesday showed.

The survey, conducted September 19-22, showed Harris at 48% and Trump at 47% with six weeks left in the campaign, CNN said. The poll of 2,074 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Earlier on Monday, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Republican Donald Trump leading among likely voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, outpacing US Vice President Kamala Harris six weeks before the November 5 presidential election.

Trump bested his Democratic rival 50% to 45% in Arizona last week, 49% to 45% in Georgia and 49% to 47% in North Carolina, according to the poll, which echoed other recent polls showing a close contest.