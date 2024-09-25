Biden warns against full-scale war amid middle east tensions in final UNGA address

NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden, addressing the 79th, and his last, United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Wednesday, reiterated his support for a two-state solution, highlighting that the creation of a peaceful Palestinian state is the only path to permanent peace in the region.

“Full-scale war is not in anyone’s interest,” Biden said, urging for continued dialogue despite the escalating violence. His remarks came as Israel continued military strikes in Lebanon, raising concerns of an expanding conflict.

He used his final address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to reflect on his administration’s diplomatic efforts amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan. He acknowledged the challenges facing the world but expressed optimism, citing decades of international cooperation as a reason for hope.

Biden, who has faced criticism for his administration’s unwavering support for Israel, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where violence has escalated. He expressed deep concern for the plight of “innocent civilians” in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, describing their suffering as “hell.”

The US president proposed a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, stating that such an agreement would help bring hostages home, secure Israel’s safety, and alleviate the crisis in Gaza.

He also warned against the risks of a broader “full-scale war” as Israel continues its operations in Lebanon, stressing the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, asserting that it had failed to achieve its core objective of destroying Ukraine. He called on the international community to keep supporting Kyiv until victory is achieved, highlighting that “Ukraine is still free.”

He further voiced support for reforms to the UN Security Council, signalling Washington’s openness to expansion and changes within the body.

Biden outlined his administration’s key foreign policy achievements, including supporting Ukraine’s defence against Russia, managing US-China relations, and upholding the UN Charter. He also highlighted efforts to address humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan, as well as global principles on artificial intelligence.

Addressing his decision not to seek re-election, he called for a new generation of leadership, emphasising the need for leaders to prioritise their countries over political ambition. “Some things are more important than staying in power,” he added.