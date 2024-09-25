Attaullah Tarar urges global action on Kashmir and Palestine, calls for pre-1967 borders

NEW YORK: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, emphasized that durable peace in the world cannot be achieved without the permanent resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

Speaking to the media outside the United Nations General Assembly, he highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s continuous efforts in raising both issues at international forums.

On the Palestine issue, Tarar stated that the Prime Minister had condemned the war crimes and genocide being committed against unarmed Palestinians, urging the global community to take action and hold Israel accountable.

The Prime Minister had also reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the restoration of pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. “We want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and accountability of Israel for its war crimes and genocide,” Tarar added.

He further noted that Pakistan has dispatched humanitarian aid to Palestine via ships and C-130 planes and has offered Palestinian medical students admission to Pakistani institutions so they can complete their education without disruption.

On the Kashmir issue, Tarar affirmed that it remains a central part of the Prime Minister’s agenda at the United Nations.

He also discussed climate change as a significant issue for Pakistan, which, despite contributing only 2% to global gas emissions, is severely impacted by its effects, as seen during the heavy floods. Tarar recalled that the UN Secretary-General had visited Pakistan to witness the climate change devastation firsthand.

Tarar went on to mention Pakistan’s struggles in the war against terrorism, noting that the country continues to face repercussions from a war initiated by Western powers.

He criticized the previous government for isolating Pakistan on foreign policy fronts, but assured that relations with both Eastern and Western allies have since been restored, leading to increased cooperation.

He also shared optimistic economic developments, stating that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have concluded and final approval is pending. Bloomberg has recognized Pakistan’s stock market as an emerging market, while Moody’s and Fitch have upgraded Pakistan’s credit rating.

Tarar concluded by sharing further good news: inflation had dropped to 9.6%, exports had risen by 14%, IT exports had reached $3.1 billion, and remittances had also shown an upward trend.