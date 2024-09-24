Tik Toker detained for fake number plate, police crack down on social media activity

Police in Lahore have arrested popular TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, also known as Nadeem Nani Wala, for affixing a fake number plate, “IK 804,” on his vehicle, authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to Defence Police Station SHO, Nadeem Nani Wala was apprehended during a routine check near Main Boulevard Defence. The number plate on his car was discovered to be counterfeit, leading to his immediate arrest at the scene.

The police seized the vehicle and registered a case against the TikToker for the illegal use of a fake number plate. The car, labelled as “804,” was impounded, and an official complaint was lodged.

In a separate development, a directive from SP Headquarters Ahmad Zunair Cheema has banned police officers from creating or sharing TikTok content while in uniform. The circular, issued on Monday, emphasized that any officer, male or female, caught engaging in TikTok activities while on duty would face severe departmental actions.

The directive also ordered officers to delete any existing TikTok accounts or videos as part of an effort to safeguard the police department’s image. SP Cheema stressed the importance of upholding professionalism, stating, “The integrity of the force must be maintained, and officers are expected to reflect this in all aspects of their duties.”

This crackdown on social media activity comes amid growing concerns about the potential damage to the police department’s reputation caused by content created by officers in uniform.

In a separate incident linked to TikTok, a young man named Ahmed was fatally shot in the eye while standing outside his home in Liaquatabad on September 12.