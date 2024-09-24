Suspect accused of plotting Trump assassination left incriminating note, prosecutors say

A suspected gunman arrested near Donald Trump’s golf course had written a note months earlier, stating his intent to kill the former president, according to a court filing. The note, which read, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump,” was included by prosecutors in a court document filed on Monday. Authorities are seeking to charge 58-year-old Ryan Routh with the attempted assassination of a major political candidate.

Routh has been in custody since his arrest on September 15 in Florida. U.S. Federal Judge Ryon McCabe denied Routh bail, citing the substantial evidence against him. So far, Routh faces two federal charges for gun crimes, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. However, prosecutors indicated that they will ask a grand jury to charge him with the more serious crime of plotting an assassination.

According to court documents, the note was addressed to “The World” and was sent to an unnamed witness months before the incident. In the letter, Routh claimed he had done his best but ultimately failed in the assassination attempt, even offering a cash reward to anyone who could “complete the job.” The letter was delivered to the witness along with a box containing ammunition, building supplies, tools, and four phones. The witness, upon learning about the attempted assassination, contacted authorities.

Routh’s arrest occurred after a Secret Service agent noticed him near the sixth hole of Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. The agent spotted Routh’s face hidden in foliage and then noticed a rifle. The agent, responding to what he saw as a potential threat, drew his firearm and fired at Routh after observing him allegedly move the rifle. Routh did not return fire, and although he fled the scene, he was later apprehended on Interstate 95 after a witness reported his location.

Court documents reveal that Routh had 11 rounds of ammunition on him at the time of his arrest, with one round chambered in his rifle. Investigators also discovered a handwritten list of Trump’s scheduled public appearances between August and October in Routh’s vehicle. Phone records show that Routh had been near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for nearly a month before his arrest.

Originally from North Carolina, Routh has a history of legal troubles dating back to the late 1990s, including multiple charges related to stolen goods. He recently lived in Hawaii and in 2022 traveled to Ukraine in an unsuccessful attempt to recruit foreign soldiers for Ukraine’s military. According to one Ukrainian soldier, Routh’s ideas were deemed “nonsensical” and “delusional,” and he was ultimately turned down due to his age and lack of combat experience.

Prosecutors argued that Routh poses a significant flight risk and a danger to the community, calling for his continued detention until his trial. Routh’s arraignment is scheduled for September 30, where he is expected to enter a plea to the charges.