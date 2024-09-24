Opinion

Privacy and Bank Accounts at risk

I recently interacted with a vehicle tracking company and was surprised to learn that it requires personal information, like CNIC details and the mother’s name to create an account and install a vehicle tracker. Moreover, instead of an automated system for setting as well as entering security codes, call centre agents ask for such details. This information can thus be easily used to hack bank accounts and credit cards. Under what authority is the company collecting and storing such information, and how does it ensure the safety of the consumer data?

ADEEL AHMED

LAHORE

