Prince Harry shares meaningful message on behalf of beloved royal

Prince Harry has been aiming to continue the notable mission of his late mother Princess Diana.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex delivered a remarkable speech at an event supporting The HALO Trust, a charitable work close to his late mother.

The former working royal was photographed at the humanitarian event, which took place on September 23 in New York City.

Harry said, “As you know, The HALO Trust work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother. Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously.”

According to People magazine, the charitable trust is on a mission to “clear landmines and debris of war” in over 30 countries and territories.

Speaking of his past visit to Angalo, King Charles’s son added, “Much has changed in my life and the world since 2019 when I first visited. In those five years, I’ve become a father for the second time.”

He added, “And while you don’t need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone’s children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines.”

Notably, the Duke kicked off his NYC trip on Sunday with a glitzy dinner organised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Interestingly, it was Harry’s solo engagement as his beloved wife Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen beside him.