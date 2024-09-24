Pakistani leaders welcome 21st China-ASEAN Expo  

ISLAMABAD: The 21st China-ASEAN Expo, a significant annual event, is taking place in Guangxi, China, showcasing the deepening economic and cultural ties between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Pakistani leaders from various walks of life have welcomed the 21st China-ASEAN Expo, hoping that this would go a long way in cementing bilateral leaders and expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between China and the Association of the South Asian nations.

This year’s expo, themed around sustainable development and innovation, runs from September 16 to September 19, 2024, and features a range of activities designed to promote trade, investment, and collaboration.

Promoting Economic Cooperation

Talking to Pakistan Today, former Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the China-ASEAN expo serves as a vital platform for businesses and government officials from China and ASEAN countries to engage in dialogue, explore investment opportunities, and forge partnerships.

“With over 3,000 exhibitors from various sectors, including technology, agriculture, and tourism, the event is expected to attract thousands of visitors. Guangxi’s strategic location as a gateway to ASEAN makes it an ideal host for this expo,” he added.

He said that it was a welcome initiative which reflected seriousness to promote and expand China-ASEAN cooperation.

“The expo features dedicated zones for various industries, including a technology zone highlighting advancements in digital innovation and smart manufacturing. This focus underscores the importance of modern technology in enhancing economic cooperation. Additionally, sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, and e-commerce are prominently represented. This is a good step and would help expand multilateral cooperation,” he added.

B2B Cooperation

Former Information Minister Senator Mohammad Ali Durrani said a series of business-to-business meetings would be held at the expo which will facilitate direct interaction between companies, allowing them to discuss potential collaborations and investment ventures.

“These meetings are crucial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking to expand their markets, with over 1,000 pre-scheduled meetings anticipated,” he added.

Seminars and Forums:

Lauding the initiative, Ms Sadia Khan, President of Philanthropy Foundation, Balochistan said that the expo would also include experts and industry leaders who will lead discussions on topics such as sustainable development, green technology, and the digital economy.

“This is a welcome sign as panels at the expo will include speakers from the government, academia, and the private sector, aiming to share best practices and innovative solutions to common challenges faced by ASEAN countries and China,” she added.

Cultural Exchange:

Sadia Khan further said that in addition to economic activities, the expo includes cultural performances and exhibitions, showcasing the rich heritage of ASEAN nations.

“Activities such as traditional dance performances, culinary showcases, and art displays foster mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people connections,” she added.

This year’s theme emphasizes sustainable development, reflecting a growing recognition of the need for environmentally friendly practices in business. Exhibitors are encouraged to present green technologies and sustainable products, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and promote responsible consumption. Special awards will be presented to companies demonstrating outstanding contributions to sustainability.

“The 21st China-ASEAN Expo in Guangxi is more than just a trade fair; it is a celebration of collaboration and mutual growth between China and ASEAN nations. By fostering economic ties, promoting innovation, and encouraging cultural exchange, the expo plays a pivotal role in shaping a prosperous and sustainable future for the region,” she said.

Networking Opportunities

Lauding the expo, Ms Farah Deeba, Coordinator on Culture and Heritage said that the expo also includes networking events where participants can connect informally, share experiences, and build relationships. These informal settings are particularly valuable for fostering collaborations that may not emerge in more formal environments, she added.

“As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, such initiatives are essential for building resilient economies and communities. This year’s expo not only underscores the commitment to regional cooperation but also sets the stage for future partnerships in an evolving global landscape,” she concluded.