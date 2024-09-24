NATIONAL

Governor blocks VC appointments at Punjab varsities

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Tensions have heightened over the appointment of vice chancellors at six universities in Punjab, with Governor Sardar Salim Haider rejecting the summaries submitted by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Governor Haider returned the summaries, citing legal objections and non-compliance with established regulations, sparking a standoff between the Punjab government and the governor’s office.

The governor’s spokesperson stated that the summaries did not follow the required protocol, which mandates three candidates listed alphabetically from which the governor selects one.

In contrast, the Punjab government insists that the appointments are being conducted on merit, with seven vice chancellors already appointed in the first phase. Government sources have expressed confusion over the governor’s refusal to endorse the appointments, calling his objections “beyond comprehension.”

Despite the setback, the provincial government has vowed to proceed with the remaining appointments in line with legal procedures, stating that the governor is constitutionally bound to approve the summaries.

 

