From costly to cost-effective

With the rise in electricity cost as well as frustrating loadshedding, the demand for hybrid solar systems and efficient electricity storage solutions has also risen in Pakistan.

In fact, the era of traditional flooded lead-acid batteries has almost become history in the West where they have been replaced with more efficient and long-lasting lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Undoubtedly, these batteries, if used properly, can last up to 15 years. In contrast, the traditional lead-acid batteries typically last a maximum of five years, and are more expensive in the long term.

For example, to build a 48V 100Ah (roughly 5000W) battery bank with latest lead-acid battery technology (tall tubular batteries), one needs four 12V 170Ah batteries (roughly 8000W) because they are only around 70 per cent efficient.

On the other hand, a single lithium battery achieves the same capacity of 5000W, which is the equivalent of running two 1.5 tonne air-conditioners with 35 additional light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs for one hour straight.

When it comes to the cost of using these batteries for a total of 15 years, the replacement of traditional batteries three times during the period costs around Rs660,000 (Rs55,000 per battery every five years at today’s price). The lithium battery, with its expected lifespan of up to 15 years, costs Rs350,000 per battery, which is almost half the cost of using lead-acid batteries.

Moreover, there are added bonuses of reduced space requirement, and, most of all, reduced electricity bills, as the lithium batteries consume less electricity to charge up due to their higher charging and discharging efficiency of 90-95pc.

As such, I have been a user of lithium batteries for the last five years now, and on the basis of that experience, I encourage people to shift to lithium batteries because it is the most cost-effective and efficient electricity storage solution available.

SHAN ELAHI

LAHORE