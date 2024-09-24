Diddy reportedly refusing food in jail amid fears of poisoning

Former inmate Larry Levine has revealed that a source close to the Sean “Diddy” Combs investigation suggests the music mogul may not be eating in prison due to paranoia and fear. Levine told NewsNation’s “Banfield” that Combs could be afraid that someone might attempt to harm him while incarcerated.

“There’s people out there that he knows secrets about, people with a lot of money,” Levine explained. “Imagine if someone on the inside was paid off to poison his food, give him a heart attack, and make it seem like a natural death. That could be one reason why he’s refusing to eat.”

Levine speculated on other possibilities, including a potential hunger strike or the generally poor quality of food at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). He described the food there as heavily reliant on carbohydrates and lacking in flavor.

“There’s mold on a lot of that food. It’s served cold, especially to those in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), as they are fed last,” Levine added. “It’s also possible he got sick from the food.”

During his first week in prison, Combs has reportedly remained in contact with his children, a dietitian, his lawyer, and a minister, according to Levine.

Diddy’s arrest and allegations

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces multiple accusations, including claims that he used his music empire for sex trafficking and allegedly had a pattern of abusing women. Following a federal raid on two of his properties, Combs was arrested on September 16. He pleaded not guilty in court the following day.

Despite his efforts to post bail, both of Combs’ requests have been denied, keeping him in the MDC for the foreseeable future.

Conditions at MDC Brooklyn

The Metropolitan Detention Center, which houses 1,218 inmates, has been criticized for its harsh conditions. According to The Daily Beast, the facility has been plagued by chronic understaffing, frequent lockdowns, violence, delayed medical care, and reports of suicides and deaths. Combs’ legal team has argued that the facility is not suitable for pre-trial detention.

In their motion for bail, Combs’ attorneys referenced the June 7 stabbing of Uriel Whyte, who had been at MDC for gun charges, and the death of Edwin Cordero, who succumbed to injuries after a fight in August. Cordero’s lawyer had previously written to a federal judge, condemning the conditions at MDC as “hell on earth,” citing overcrowding, neglect, and understaffing.

The facility has also faced criticism following an electrical fire in 2019 that left inmates without heat or power for several days, along with several reported suicides.

Advocates and judges have criticized the Bureau of Prisons for the dangerous conditions at MDC and have demanded improvements.

Ongoing investigation

In response to the criticism, the Bureau of Prisons stated that it is addressing the staffing and other challenges at MDC Brooklyn. Meanwhile, the investigation into Combs’ alleged criminal activities continues.