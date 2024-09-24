Opinion

Abuse of power by politicians’ kin

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

My heart bleeds when I hear about or watch videos of the high-handedness of the powerful people in Pakistan. What has prompted me to write these lines is the image of a young lad being kicked and gagged by personal guards of a politician’s son belonging to the provincial ruling party, and a video showing another politician of the same party having his accomplices assault bank staff, forcing them to apologise by touching the politician’s feet. As things stand, all one can do is to advise the party leadership to learn due lessons from the past, and take corrective measures before it gets too late.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI

Previous article
From costly to cost-effective
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Tik Toker detained for fake number plate, police crack down on...

Police in Lahore have arrested popular TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, also known as Nadeem Nani Wala, for affixing a fake number plate, "IK 804," on...

Israel launches new air strikes on Lebanon, over 500 killed in deadliest raids since 2006

Hammad Azhar and associates face charges for resisting arrest

PTI seeks NOC for Sep 28 rally in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.