Abuse of power by politicians’ kin

My heart bleeds when I hear about or watch videos of the high-handedness of the powerful people in Pakistan. What has prompted me to write these lines is the image of a young lad being kicked and gagged by personal guards of a politician’s son belonging to the provincial ruling party, and a video showing another politician of the same party having his accomplices assault bank staff, forcing them to apologise by touching the politician’s feet. As things stand, all one can do is to advise the party leadership to learn due lessons from the past, and take corrective measures before it gets too late.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI